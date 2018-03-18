Longford's Brendan Bannon wins Renault Dynamique in GAA National Club Draw
John Greene, Brendan Bannon and Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael John Horan. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Longford's Brendan Bannon was the winner of the top prize in the GAA's National Club Draw and on St Patrick's Day, at Croke Park, he was presented with the keys to his new Renault Dynamique by GAA President John Horan.
The Cashel GAA stalwart was joined at GAA headquarters by another Longford man, Mostrim's John Greene, who was licensee of the draw which took place on March 8.
This year’s Draw raised €1,532,930 for GAA Clubs nationally. The Draw was independently observed by Brian Cormack, Audit, Assurance Director, Mazars.
