Massey Ferguson tractor stolen overnight in Laois

Gardai are appealing for information following the theft of farm machinery at The Rock, Mountmellick.

A Massey Ferguson 6480 tractor with the reg of 12 LS 1137 was stolen along with a red Broughan grain trailer with a rollover cover.

If you see either or both, or if someone suspiciously has a new Massey, will you please contact your local Gardai.

Likewise if anyone saw a tractor and trailer on the road at an unusual time last night/early this morning, contact the gardai.

