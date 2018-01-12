Motorists advised to expect delays in Carrick-on-Shannon

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

Motorists advised to expect delays in Carrick-on-Shannon

Motorists advised to expect delays in Carrick-on-Shannon

Motorists are advised that they may face delays in Carrick-on-Shannon this evening following a collision on the N4 on the Roscommon side of Carrick-on-Shannon.

Gardai are currently at the scene.