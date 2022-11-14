Man pleads not guilty to Longford house burglary

A man has pleaded not guilty to committing burglary at a house on the outskirts of Longford town.

Sean Munnelly, Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, tendered a not guilty plea to an alleged offence at 50 Silver Birches, Stonepark, Longford on April 2 2022.



The plea was entered on his behalf by defence solicitor Frank Gearty after it was revealed Mr Munnelly was currently in custody on an unrelated matter.



Mr Munnelly, however, pleaded guilty to a drugs possession charge at Dublin Street, Longford on July 17, 2021.



Last week's district court sitting was told Mr Munnelly was absent owing to the fact he was due before the High Court.



Mr Gearty said while there was no difficulty on the part of the defence with the drugs charge proceeding, Sgt Mark Mahon said the prosecution would require Mr Munnelly to be in attendance for the purposes of sentencing.



“He would appreciate presenting himself to you for sentencing,” said Mr Gearty.

“In relation to the cocaine (drugs charge), he is ready to fall on his sword and submit himself for sentencing.”



Mr Gearty said that decision was also based on Mr Munnelly's desire to push through a transfer to Castlerea Prison.



The case was adjourned to a sitting of Longford District Court next week (November 15) with a view to allocate a hearing date.