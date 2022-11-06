Search

06 Nov 2022

New Nissan e-POWER avehicles now available from O'Reilly and Sons, Longford

Longford Leader reporter

06 Nov 2022 12:04 PM

Nissan is shaking up the EV market with the launch of the all-new Qashqai e-POWER which allows drivers to enjoy all the benefits of EV driving without having to plug in the car to recharge.


The unplugged Qashqai e-POWER is set to be a game-changer for motorists who are seeking to achieve a more fuel efficient and sustainable way of driving without buying a 100% electric vehicle. This vehicle of the future is now available at O’Reilly and Sons on the Dublin Road in Longford.


The e-POWER system is comprised of a high-output battery complemented by a variable compression ratio 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbo-charged petrol engine, a power generator and an electric motor of similar size and output as found in Nissan’s electric vehicles.

Also available from O’Reilly’s is the new Nissan JUKE Hybrid, which starts in 100% electric mode and can reach speeds of up to 55kph in pure EV mode thanks to an advanced multi-modal hybrid powertrain which prioritises fuel efficiency and responsiveness.


As with the 100% electric Nissan LEAF, the JUKE Hybrid is equipped with Nissan’s e-pedal, enabling the driver to launch, accelerate and decelerate using only the accelerator. A 7” combimeter screen displays visual reminders when e-Pedal and EV mode are activated. It also shows all the different energy flows in a simple animation, maximising driver understanding of how the system is operating.


Customers can register their interest in ordering these cars by contacting O’Reilly and Sons at (043) 334 6321 or visiting www.oreillyandsons.ie

