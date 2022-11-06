Search

06 Nov 2022

Longford people invited to have their say on Culture and Creativity Strategy

Longford people invited to have their say on Culture and Creativity Strategy

06 Nov 2022

Longford County Council invite you to have your say and help to develop the new Creative Ireland Culture and Creativity Strategy 2023-2027.


The second such strategy for the county, it will inform the development of creative and cultural initiatives and events in Longford for the next five years.


Artists, the public, organisations and interested parties are encouraged to get involved via an anonymous online survey or public consultation sessions. The short online survey is available on LongfordLibrary.ie (or https://form.jotform.com
/222982901732054).


The public consultation sessions take place in:
Backstage Theatre on Monday, November 7, from 7-9pm
Edgeworthstown Community Library on Wednesday, November 9, from 10.30am-12.30pm.
This new Culture and Creativity Strategy 2023-2027 is part of the Creative Ireland Programme. Creative Ireland is a national government initiative promoting culture and creativity.


Within County Longford, the programme is coordinated by Longford County Council, through Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services. The county programme is guided by a Culture and Creativity Team, which includes representatives from the arts, culture and creativity in Longford.


Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern spoke on the importance of the Creative Ireland programme for County Longford. “The programme has been a great success since it was set up in 2017. It does a lot to encourage and support local artists and those involved in creative activities. I encourage everyone interested in creativity and culture to have their voice heard either via the short online survey or the public consultations.”


Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon also encouraged people to have their say.
“The new Creative Ireland strategy will set a plan in place for the future of creative and cultural activities in Longford.
“We all can help to shape this policy. Longford County Council and our Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services want to hear your views.”

