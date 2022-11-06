Residential zoned land tax could penalises Longford farmers

Search

06 Nov 2022

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

06 Nov 2022 10:03 AM

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the Residential Zoned Land Tax unfairly penalises those farmers who happen to farm near towns and cities.


Maps outlining lands in scope for the Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT) will be available in Local Authority offices and websites from next Tues, Nov 1st.


‘I would encourage all farmers with land on the outskirts of cities, towns and villages to look at these maps, to know where you stand. Don’t be caught unaware because the penalties for non-compliance are severe. There’s only two months to lodge an appeal if impacted or dissatisfied, even less when you take in the Christmas period. It will take a bit of time to pull together because you’ll need proof of ownership as well as OSI maps to make a submission.”


The RZLT was introduced as part of Finance Bill 2021 to activate land for development to increase housing supply.


“IFA has long held the view, and continue to lobby with Government, that farmers should be exempt from the RZLT because they are private landowners, not builders,” he said.


“Farmers have land to farm it and produce food, not hoard it as an investment. They cannot be charged for the privilege of farming land that they have done for years, even generations. Given the economic yield relative to potential returns, many will simply be forced to sell some land or exit entirely. It’s completely inequitable, unjust and unfair on farm families,” he said.


IFA National Farm Business Committee Chair Rose Mary McDonagh said, “IFA fully appreciates the difficulties that the shortage of housing is causing.

