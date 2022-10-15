Longford's Viking Girl Guides

Viking Girl Guides continue meetings on Thursdays, in the Temperance Hall. New members and volunteers are always welcome - you don't have to have been in Guiding before to join us!



On February 26, 1972, twelve ladies were enrolled into Irish Girl Guides with the aim of establishing units of Rangers, Guides, Brownies, and in later years Ladybirds in Longford.



Over the past 50 years, the success of this organisation has seen Guiding in Longford grow stronger and spread throughout the county. Through Irish Girl Guides, girls from age 5 upwards have been given opportunities worldwide.



This very active District was core to guiding all over Ireland, with units participating in International Camps nationwide and also travelling internationally. Many girls and young women travelled abroad with Guides with destinations including Girl Guide World Centres and over the years many Guides have visited Our Chalet, Adelboden in Switzerland. With the support of Leaders over the years, girls have learned many new skills and developed the confidence to be themselves.



Longford District Girl Guides are celebrating this 50th Anniversary with the support of Longford County Council and Longford Live and Local with a Variety Show on October 23 in the Longford Temperance Hall.

Longford Guides would like to invite all past Leaders to join them in this celebration and recognise their contribution to the girls and women of Longford, free tickets are available on Eventbrite.



In putting together a commemorative programme, they would love to hear your memories and stories from camp, no matter how small - what did you take from Guiding? Any stories, contributions or thoughts, no matter how small, would be welcomed to form part of this notable occasion.



Please contact Joanna, jo.pearman@gmail.com or 086 237 2616 if you have anything to share or to join us at the event. We would really like to reach out to past Leaders to create a Timeline of Guiding in Longford and make sure everyone past and present who has contributed to the building and continuation of Longford Guiding is recognised.



Irish Girl Guides is a uniquely girl-only, active & dynamic organisation, offering a varied and exciting programme for girls and women from age 5 upwards! Ladybirds - aged 5 to 7 years; Brownies - aged 7 to 10 years; Guides - ages 10 to 14 years; Sr Branch - ages 14 up and from age 18 upwards you can become a Leader with the Irish Girl Guides.



There is a strong emphasis on the outdoors, environment, community responsibility and teamwork. The girls' self-esteem, confidence and leadership skills are developed as they progress through Guiding.

The Irish Girls Guides actively promotes diversity and inclusion and welcomes girls and women from all walks of life, always welcoming new volunteers into all units.



To find out more about Longford Ladybirds, Brownies, Guides and Sr Branch email: LongfordGirlGuides@gmail.com or find us on Facebook @LongfordGirlGuides.