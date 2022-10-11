Longford PPN Intercultural Forum goes from strength to strength

Representatives from non-national and Irish communities met in the Longford Arms Hotel recently to discuss how best to support each other and help communities integrate better.



Siobhán Cronogue, PPN Coordinator explained that “the PPN Intercultural Forum was set up in 2018 as a way to ensure representatives from the various communities living in Longford could raise issues/concerns to the members of Longford’s Intercultural Interagency Committee.”



Ms Cronogue added, “Longford’s population is diverse with nearly 30% of non-national people making up the population of our main towns.



“With that said, it is really important that there is a space where people can meet, learn about/from each other, make friends, join community groups etc. all the while making the integration process as smooth as possible.”



Laura McPhillips, Administrative Officer, Community & Enterprise section, Longford County Council who facilitates the Intercultural Meetings with Ms Cronogue, outlined,



“It has been a pleasure to watch this group grow since their establishment and we have new members joining all the time.



“Longford County Council were delighted to award the PPN funding to develop the forum and we look forward to welcoming some of these members as representatives on to our various council committees in the future.”



Ms McPhillips added, “It is important everyone has an opportunity to voice their opinion on a plethora of topics and be part of the local decision-making process.”



Ms Cronogue, on behalf of Longford PPN Secretariat and herself, thanked Longford County Council and Longford Local Community Safety Partnership (LCSP) for the funding to support the forum's development.



She said the funding enabled the PPN to employ Karen Reilly to facilitate a number of sessions with the group, support them in developing a work plan and organise cultural events throughout the county.



Karen has a wealth of experience in this area as she is the part time Integration Officer in Ballymahon and was the facilitator of the very successful migrant’s women’s group.



Ms Reilly said, “I’m delighted to be working with the PPN Intercultural Forum. Representation of all cultures and minority groups is more important than ever as our new communities grow and make Longford their home. Gaining an understanding and respect for all cultures builds relationships and helps promote a more inclusive and diverse community.



“Being part of a group or organisation gives people a chance to have their voice heard – being part of an Inclusive community supports people to live positive and meaningful lives.”

Ciaran Murphy, Senior Executive Officer and Pozy Greene, PPN Secretariat who were also in attendance wished the group luck and continued success.



If you would like to join the Intercultural Forum or make a referral, please contact Siobhán Cronogue, PPN Coordinator on 087 261 5583 / email scronogue@longfordcoco.ie.

All communities welcome.