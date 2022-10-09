Longford choir sings Sweet songs

“Eddie is ready,” choir co-ordinator Bridie Göbl is told as she probes for the correct key for the next Sweet Memories Choir number.

As Eddie's mellifluous voice takes up a song synonymous with Perry Como, “Forever and Ever”, members of the group get up and waltz. That's the first indication this is not your run-of-the-mill choir.

Up to this the song books on laps, the wrapped attention in the performance all pointed toward choral normality. There is something apt about the theme of endurance in “Forever and Ever” for this choir.

The Sweet Memories Choir is therapy as much as it is a functioning singing group. Emer Donohoe is an Occupational Therapist with the HSE: “I started in my role in Dementia Care in Longford during the end of the Covid lockdown. Many carers of my client group expressed concern about how their loved ones with dementia were deteriorating over those two years. This was because of the lack of social engagement and meaningful activity.”

As Emer gives the run down on the group origins the singers are describing how West Virginia is almost heaven. It's Wednesday in the Sin Bin at Longford Rugby Club.

The group of around 22 singers is a mix of those living with dementia and their carers. The burden of dementia is shouldered by carers as much as it is by those who's neurons are being destroyed.

The carers are as engaged in the singing as the stars of the show, those whose grasp on memory is not what it once was.

The bright airy location adds to the jovial atmosphere: “I viewed a few premises away from the Health Service as I wanted it to be a “normal activity” and not health related so we chose the Sin Bin. I have to thank Andrew Reynolds who gave us their premises at a reduced cost. Both Slashers and the Arts Centre in Backstage have also very kindly offered us their premises.”

The choir members come from Moyne, Longford town, Kilbeggan, Ballymahon, Carrickedmond, Lanesboro. They are all fully occupied by their performance.

“Often in the dementia journey as the patient deteriorates they can no longer engage in the same social activities as they previously had, like bridge or golf. Music is something everyone can engage with,” Emer tells.

Observing the choral practice its importance is clear.

Choir director, Bridie Göbl, explains: “Music is so special. It's so powerful,” she says “for a lot of the people here it awakens memories that are locked away. Sounds they have forgotten about.”

The last few weeks of the Sweet Memories Choir has been an evolution: “They have improved so much with every session. People like to contribute songs or tunes. They have gotten so lively since the first day,” Bridie laughs.

The choir director's enthusiasm is infectious: “The whole thing is to get the bodies moving. Get people to enjoy it. I can't sing without moving. It activates so many parts of the brain. The name Emer came up with is so appropriate, Sweet Memories Choir.”

Sean Conefrey is in attendance with his mother Peggy: “It provides a great stimulation for all who take part in it, particularly the people with cognition issues,” he says.

Sean believes the social aspect of the choir is increasingly important.

“As the weeks go on people have come out of their shell. They get up and perform their party piece.”

“There are some excellent singers,” Phil Fallon says, as husband Albert jokingly adds: “But I'm not one of them.”

Phil sets the record straight: “He always says he is not a singer, but he really likes it. He loves joining in and singing along. That is want this is all about. They songs are all the oldies we know.”

The choir members are full of praise for the choir director: “Bride is great fun. She takes a really light hearted approach. My mum was in the local choir at home, so this all brings it back to her,” Sean outlines, “it's a deep rooted thing that does not go away. The sense of rhythm and the urge to join in or dance.”

Phil says the therapy of the choir is very apparent: “It brings back things that were learned when we were young. Songs and poems, they are right there still for everyone who sings along.”

Sweet Memories Choir is open to anyone over 18 years with a dementia diagnoses and their carer:

“It's important to have an activity that both the person with dementia and their loved one can take part in together,” Emer says, “Often they are no longer able to engage in the same social activities as their condition progresses.”

The emphasis in on participation rather than excellence: “All levels of singing are welcome with some choir members just humming, clapping or listening. Some of the group have shown they still have the ability to play instruments and dance,” Emer concludes.

The facilitation of the choir is a collaborative affair. Dementia advisor Clair Harte from the Alzheimer Society of Ireland is another part of the team that makes the activity possible.

Emer also mentioned the late District Court judge, Seamus Hughes, who helped the project get off the ground by directing “court poor box” donations to the choir. The choir also benefited from a grant from Creative Ireland to help with setting up costs.

Coordinated through the Occupational Therapy Department HSE Longford/Westmeath and the Alzheimer’s Society Longford/Westmeath Sweet Memories Choir meet every second Wednesday from 12-1pm in the Rugby Club in Longford.