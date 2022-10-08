Longford public order accused can avoid a conviction

Stripped to the waist and shouting abuse was how Gardaí described their first encounter with Jaroslav Huk.

The defendant was facing a public order charge at Longford District Court and was told he can avoid a conviction if he makes a charity donation.

Jaroslav Huk (33) who had a charge sheet address of 2 Cubro House, Great Water Street, Longford pleaded guilty to three public order offences. The charges are that on July 1, 2020 at Great Water Street he engaged in threatening and abusive behaviour, failed to comply with the direction of gardaí and public intoxication.



Sergeant Enda Daly said that on the date of the offence gardaí attended a public disturbance in the Great Water Street area at 1:05am. Sgt Daly said people were shouting and the defendant was stripped to the waist.



When approached by the officers Mr Huk started shouting and was arrested. He continued to be aggressive and confrontational. The defendant has four previous convictions, primarily for road traffic offences.



The defendant's solicitor, Frank Gearty, said his client entered a plea of guilty to all the charges. Mr Gearty explained that on the night there was a family row, which he said was the result of over consumption of alcohol. He told the court that Mr Huk has now moved to Donegal where he works as a painter and decorator.



Mr Gearty said his client had “learned his lesson”. Judge Bernadette Owens asked if the defendant would be willing to make a donation to charity.



The solicitor said Mr Huk would love to be given the opportunity to avoid a conviction. Judge Owens said if he paid €300 to the court poor box by October 18 she would strike the matter out, however if he did not he would receive a fine of €250 with four months to pay.