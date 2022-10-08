Search

08 Oct 2022

Longford public order accused can avoid a conviction

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

08 Oct 2022 8:03 AM

Stripped to the waist and shouting abuse was how Gardaí described their first encounter with Jaroslav Huk.

The defendant was facing a public order charge at Longford District Court and was told he can avoid a conviction if he makes a charity donation.
Jaroslav Huk (33) who had a charge sheet address of 2 Cubro House, Great Water Street, Longford pleaded guilty to three public order offences. The charges are that on July 1, 2020 at Great Water Street he engaged in threatening and abusive behaviour, failed to comply with the direction of gardaí and public intoxication.


Sergeant Enda Daly said that on the date of the offence gardaí attended a public disturbance in the Great Water Street area at 1:05am. Sgt Daly said people were shouting and the defendant was stripped to the waist.


When approached by the officers Mr Huk started shouting and was arrested. He continued to be aggressive and confrontational. The defendant has four previous convictions, primarily for road traffic offences.


The defendant's solicitor, Frank Gearty, said his client entered a plea of guilty to all the charges. Mr Gearty explained that on the night there was a family row, which he said was the result of over consumption of alcohol. He told the court that Mr Huk has now moved to Donegal where he works as a painter and decorator.


Mr Gearty said his client had “learned his lesson”. Judge Bernadette Owens asked if the defendant would be willing to make a donation to charity.


The solicitor said Mr Huk would love to be given the opportunity to avoid a conviction. Judge Owens said if he paid €300 to the court poor box by October 18 she would strike the matter out, however if he did not he would receive a fine of €250 with four months to pay.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media