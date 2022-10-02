TV presenter Nadine Reid has been the ambassador for Breast Cancer Ireland's Great Pink Run since 2021.



Luckily, Nadine says, she hasn't as of yet had any illnesses herself, however her mother, her aunts and others she's close to have been affected by cancer. So when she was asked to be a part of this nationwide campaign to spread awareness she jumped straight on board.



“I thought to myself, this is something really good, I can use my audience to encourage something great; it was a no brainer for me. I am so inspired by the people I meet, the stories I hear, especially the cancer survivors, and these women and men are fitter than me and I think it selfishly encourages me to get up, to move more, to be more healthy. To do that for a good cause is even better.”



Nadine lived in Dublin for years but since relocating to Donegal, doing the virtual run last year made her feel extremely close to all the Breast Cancer Ireland team.



“Even though I was three and half hours away from the run in Dublin, I still felt very connected and I felt that I could still contribute from my new home. I have friends in London who took part too, so it was a really nice way to showcase that we could still all get involved no matter where we were in the world.”



Nadine's role as ambassador allows her to create awareness and highlight the important research Breast Cancer Ireland work on every day.



“I want to create as much awareness as possible and keep the energy going. You know, it's easy to say that you'll do this and that, but sometimes life gets in the way. I commit to mentioning it at least every day on my platforms, at least up until the run, to help keep it in people's minds, to encourage people to get involved.



“Also, although it might sound like something simple, sometimes I find that with these charity runs only fit people and people who are already runners get involved because it's not that intimidating for them. But I’m a plus size woman who mainly walks and I take part, so when people see me it lets them see that people of all fitness levels can participate in this, and that’s important. No matter how long it takes, no matter what your fitness level is, you just take your time, go at a pace that suits you and get the job done.”



Nadine will be taking part in the Great Pink Run in her own community in Donegal alongside her friends and her new puppy Missy Grá.



The Great Pink Run has seen participants from 36 countries take part to date.

It returns in a physical and a virtual sense this year – allowing people to take part either by participating in their own local communities by walking, running or jogging 10k or 5k any time between October 9 and 16, or alternatively for those who prefer the fun of a live group event, they can attend either of the large-scale physical Great Pink Run events taking place in Dublin on Sunday 9th October, or in Kilkenny on Sunday, October 16.



Participation in the Great Pink Run event is easy – simply register to take part at www.greatpinkrun.ie, gather your tribe by encouraging your friends and family to do the same, then attend either of the live events* in Dublin or Kilkenny or alternatively do your individual or group run, walk, scoot, wheel or cycle in your own community during the week of the national event (9th-16th October 2022) – and be sure to share and tag your photos, and videos across social media platforms using hashtags #greatpinkrun, #GPR2022 or #gatheryourtribe

Follow ongoing event updates on Instagram @Greatpinkrun and @BreastCancerIreland or on Twitter @BreastCancerIre

*10k event in Dublin starts at 1pm, 5k event starts at 2pm on October 9

*10k event in Kilkenny starts at 12 noon, 5k event starts at 12.45pm on October 16