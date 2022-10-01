Longford Council commit to trail maintenance

Longford County Council have committed to engage with State agencies to ensure ongoing maintenance of the county's walking trails.



A motion at the September meeting of the local authority by Councillor Paul Ross (FG) called on the local authority to put in place a budget to maintain trails and greenways and engage with other State agencies on the matter. Fellow party member Colin Dalton submitted a similar motion on the topic.

Cllr Ross said the popularity of such trails exploded during the Covid shutdown, and he pointed out they continue to be popular with walkers. The elected representative said it is important the council maintain the trails and keep them accessible.



Cllr Dalton commended the efforts of tidy towns and other community groups to keep such trails in good condition. He flagged an issue on the Ardagh mountain trail in the summer that inhibited walking access.



In their reply Longford County Council noted they have constructed in excess of 90km walking and cycling trails throughout the county in recent years. The extent of these trails varies from short local trails to Regional Strategic Greenways, such as the Royal Canal Greenway and the Mid Shannon Wilderness Park Greenway.



The reply said: “Longford County Council are engaging with the relevant State agencies with regard to the ongoing operation and maintenance of these trails with a particular focus on the Regional Strategic Greenways.



“Depending on the outcome of this engagement consideration will be given by Longford County Council in the preparation of the 2023 budget to the provision of a limited amount of funding towards the maintenance of these trails.”



Contributing to the discussion Cllr Pat O'Toole (FF) said areas of the Royal Canal have experienced significant growth in the last few months and this needs to be addressed.

Cllr Mick Cahill (FF) referenced the facilities in Newcastle Woods, while Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern agreed with the motion and spoke of walking trails in the Granard area.