26 Sept 2022

A decade of memories at Longford Fitness

A decade of memories at Longford Fitness

Thomas Lyons

26 Sept 2022 11:04 AM

Longford Fitness is celebrating ten years in business and to mark the milestone they are holding a community fundraiser on Friday week, September 30.


What an achievement to be open ten years, none of which Tess and Enda Gillen believe would be possible without their amazing staff past and present.
Tess & Enda reserved a special mention for Aislinn McHugh who currently manages the gym in Longford.


They added, “The only thing that keeps a business thriving is customers/clients using the service and Longford Fitness are so grateful for the continued support from everyone who used or continues to use our service. This not only keeps their business open, and gives local people jobs but also gives that space for some ‘me time’ in a friendly, warm and welcoming environment.”
Change is inevitable and Tess & Enda have seen many changes over the past few years but they continue striving to give the best service possible.


They now offer Classes and Personal Training in Ardagh at Keenan Park as well as a variety of both available in Longford.
When they opened their doors ten years ago, one of their missions was to give back to the local community that supports them.


Over the years they have organised successful Colour Runs, 5km Fun Runs, In-house Fitness Competitions, Mountain Walks, Abseiled Croke Park and many more.


And as Longford Fitness celebrates ten years, they are continuing this tradition by running a Coffee Morning and a Raffle with prizes for Gym membership, Fuel Voucher and an Esquires Voucher on Friday, September 30 from 10-1pm with all proceeds raised going locally to St Christophers.
All and any support are very welcome, tickets are €10 or 3 for €25. For more information or to purchase any tickets contact Tess on (085) 760 7248.


Tess & Enda concluded, “Longford Fitness is more than just a gym and we look forward to continuing the business with the support of our customers over the next decade.”
