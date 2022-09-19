Woman found walking on glass in bare feet

A woman was fined €100 last week after being found walking around on broken glass in a Longford housing estate during the early hours of the morning. Twenty-eight-year-old Margaret O'Brien, of 2 Ogrowney Drive, Mullingar, Co Westmeath pleaded guilty last week to intoxication in public at Camlin Meadows, Farneyhoogan, Longford on June 20, 2022.



The court heard gardaí attended the scene at around 4:30am on the morning in question where they found the accused in a drunken state.



Sgt Mark Mahon said Ms O'Brien was "intoxicated to such an extent, she was a danger to herself and others".



He added Ms O'Brien was observed being unsteady on her feet and had been spotted "walking on broken glass with bare feet".



Judge Bernadette Owens was told by Ms O'Brien's solicitor that the accused had been at a party earlier in the evening where a disagreement had ensued.



After leaving the party, it was alleged Ms O'Brien was "set upon" with gardaí arriving at the scene while the Mullingar woman had been in "quite a state."



The court was also told Ms O'Brien was on social welfare. Judge Owens fined Ms O'Brien €100 for the section 4 public order charge, giving her three months to pay.