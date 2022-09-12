Search

12 Sept 2022

Longford Community Resources third level education loan scheme

Longford Leader reporter

12 Sept 2022 11:58 AM

The cost of gaining a Third Level Education is very high yet so beneficial for the future career prospects of an individual. Getting the money together to go to college is an enormous problem for a lot of low income households.


The immediate costs of a deposit for accommodation and registration fees make it an impossible dream for many, especially those from welfare dependent and low income families.
Longford Community Resources CLG is very aware of these difficulties and has made available a 3rd Level Education Loan Scheme to assist students from welfare dependent and low income families to access third level education.


The idea behind the loan is that students can get the money to pay the deposit on a house or apartment and pay registration fees as soon as they get their place in college.

The money can be paid back out of their maintenance grant when it comes through by affordable monthly repayments. In this way, the fund revolves and is available to other students annually.
This, together with maintenance grants will give those most in need a lift off.


This is an ideal opportunity for you or your children to look at 3rd Level Education as an affordable opportunity and to improve their career prospects and life choices.


If you are from a welfare dependent or low income family and will qualify for a Special Rate Maintenance Grant or a 100% Rate of Maintenance Grant from S.U.S.I., on commencing 3rd Level education in September, you could be eligible to apply to Longford Community Resources CLG Templemichael, Longford for this interest free loan.


To find out more about this scheme and the eligibility criteria please contact Frances Kennedy on 043 3345555, or 086 3425367 or email fkennedy@lcrl.ie for further details and an application form.
Please note that the closing date for receipt of completed application forms is September 30, 2022.

