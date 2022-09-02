Longford students commended on their results



As students across Longford have opened their Leaving Cert results Ballymahon Vocational School Principal Mick O' Rourke has wished his Class of '22 every success in the next step of their educational journey.

Principal O' Rourke congratulated the graduating class on their “excellent results” saying: “These tremendous results are very much the reflection of a close collaboration of work between all partners within the BVS community; the very hard work of our students, the very fine teaching here at BVS and the support of parents or guardians.”



The Ballymahon Vocational School education lead continued; “We were very confident about the success of the class of 2022. Over the past number of years they have shown tremendous resilience, engagement and a great collective attitude towards teaching and learning. This group have been a pleasure for us all here at Ballymahon Vocational School to get to know and nurture.



“Our school motto 'Where the Individual Matters' very much comes to the fore today as we see each individual student achieve their personal bests. Over the years we have gotten to know each student very well and so it makes it all the more special to see their very fine results today allow them to start new adventures in the weeks and months ahead,” Mr O'Rourke said.



Principal O' Rourke concluded: “As Principal of Ballymahon Vocational School, I wish the class of 2022 every success as they get ready to open new and exciting chapters in their lives. I have great confidence that this group of very impressive young people from Ballymahon Vocational School will take the world by storm!”