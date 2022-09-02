Regional fly-in raises an incredible €7,500 for two charities

The annual Tibohine Fly-In has raised an incredible €7,500 to be shared with Cancer Fund for Children and the Mayo and Roscommon Hospice Foundation.

The event, a staple in the flying and community calendar, took place on the 9 and 10 of July and was organised by James Morrisroe and members of the Tibohine Flying Club who have raised over €40,000 for a number of charities over the years.

Speaking about the fly in, James Morrisroe said: “We are so delighted that we were able to hold the Fly-In this year and continue our proud tradition of fundraising for such important causes. This year, we decided to team up with Cancer Fund for Children to support them in building Daisy Lodge, a therapeutic short break centre for children across Ireland diagnosed with cancer, and their families.

“This facility will be built on the shores of Lough Corrib in Cong, Mayo and we believe it will have a massively positive impact on families navigating cancer from the Frenchpark and Ballaghadereen area and the greater west.”

James added: “The flying community have always been hugely supportive of this event and this year was no different. We want to thank everyone who attended across the weekend and who helped to make the event such a success.”

Martina Jennings CEO of Mayo and Roscommon Hospice Foundation said that community support during Covid has been vital to the organisation’s work: “The Fly-In has raised significant funds for Mayo/Roscommon Hospice Foundation for over 11 years now and we were very grateful to be one of the chosen charities again this year. Thanks so much to James for his unwavering support over the last number of years.”

Neil Symington, Director of Services for Cancer Fund for Children, noted that the funds raised at Tibohine Fly-In will allow the charity to continue its work in the region.

“Every month around 30 children and young people (aged 0-24) are diagnosed with cancer in Ireland. Since 2014 we have been able to offer a limited number of families therapeutic support at our centre in Co. Down but the reality is that for every family we can support there are another six we cannot.

“A new Daisy Lodge in Cong will help enable us to more than double the number of children and parents we support from 1,800 to 4,000, ensuring that no family in Ireland faces childhood cancer alone. Support from Tibohine Fly-In has not only raised vital funds towards our capital project, it is also one of many ways we are working to raise awareness of Cancer Fund for Children throughout the west,” Mr Symington said.

The event sponsors were McLoughlins Day Break Ballaghadereen, Kepak Athleague, and O’Hara’s of Foxford, the local community and everyone who attended and made the day such a success.