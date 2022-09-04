Search

04 Sept 2022

Longford Council to review Doherty’s Cross

Councillor Colin Dalton

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

04 Sept 2022 8:05 AM

Motorists are being advised of the importance of reporting minor road traffic incidents to ensure local authorities have relevant information to address problem roads. The request was make by Cllr Colin Dalton when discussing a notice of motion calling to a review of a problem junction near Ballinalee.
In a joint motion Cllr Dalton (FG) and Cllr Paraic Brady (FG) called on Longford County Council to carry out a low-cost safety scheme at Doherty’s Cross, Esker, Ballinalee. Cllr Dalton said at the July meeting: “There have been numerous accidents, at this cross, over the last few years and it’s a safety issue.”


Area Engineer for the Granard Municipal District, David Coppinger, said the local authority would undertake a review of the Cross: “That is fair enough,” Cllr Dalton told the Leader, “the difficulty is that accidents are happening at Doherty’s Cross, and indeed at other dangerous junctions across the county, and they are not being reported. This means when Longford County Council are assessing problem areas they are not getting an accurate picture.”


Cllr Dalton stressed the importance of such disclosures: “For every one accident reported there are probably five or six minor incidents that people sort out between themselves. It's imperative people report accidents to the Gardaí.”


The Fine Gael representative suggests there were up to six accidents at Doherty’s Cross in the last year: “When Longford County Council go to the department looking for funding to address problem areas the research is done. It they don't have the complete picture then they may not get the funding.”


Cllr Dalton concluded: “I am hoping the road safety scheme to improve the sight lines is implemented after the review of Doherty’s Cross by the council. Myself and Cllr Brady will continue to push for it.”

