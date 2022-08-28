The annual Longford Terry McCormack Memorial Cycle

The annual Terry McCormack Memorial Cycle returned in real life last weekend after two years of existing in the virtual world.
The 70km cycle saw cyclists brave the elements in what was at times a very damp conditions. Renowned for the good atmosphere and the sense of fun enjoyed by the cyclists the event continues to remember a man synonymous with GAA for many years. Terry played his early football with Clonguish before setting up home in Killoe. Terry's passion for football saw him continue his career into his forties winning two All Ireland titles with Longford Masters before moving into management.
All proceeds go to Fighting Blindness.
