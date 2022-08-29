Exciting line up for Longford Red Cross gig

Audiences are promised a fusion of culture as performers from Ireland and Ukraine come together for a joyous fundraising concert. Longford’s and Ireland’s finest musicians and singers present a very special evening of entertainment in aid of the Red Cross.



This coming Wednesday, August 31, audiences will be entertained by the Rock 'n' Roll kids Charlie Mc Gettigan and Paul Harrington, Patrick Feeney, Sean Rooney, Trad musician of the year Angelina Carberry accompanied by Dan Brouder, and Paul Hennessy /Evolution Stage School as well as Ukrainian performers including Diana Cherevychna.



Over the last few months, Irish people have stood in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Connections have been forged between the people of Longford and the many Ukrainians now living among us.

Wen Longford’s celebrated musician Paul Gurney was approached by a young Ukrainian woman – Maria Khaleeva, to help her organise a fundraising concert for Red Cross – he did not hesitate: “How could you say no?” Paul said of the venture. “These people have gone through so much.”



“I contacted Charlie McGettigan and my friends in the music industry and we put this together with Maria The Backstage, performers, and crew. Everybody is volunteering their time to make this a great night of music and a great fundraiser for the Red Cross.”



Maria Khaleeva is a 20-year-old student from Kharkiv in east Ukraine. She proudly spoke of the Ukrainian musicians involved in the performance: “Ukrainian musicians will immerse you in folk and modern Ukrainian music. You’ll hear traditional songs and today’s music representing the spirit of the Ukrainians.



Furthermore, a violinist – Diana Cherevychna, will play solo and accompaniment in folk songs. In the act of bringing Irish and Ukrainian culture together, you’ll witness some fusion of our songs too.”

The fundraising event is produced by Longford Arts Office in partnership with Backstage Theatre.



The show starts 8pm, Wednesday 31st August. Tickets available online at www.backstage.ie or on the door. All proceeds go towards the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.