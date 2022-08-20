Knights and Conquests will be hosting a Michael Collins Commemoration in Granard this Sunday, August 21.



‘’How I wish I were there now – on the Moat….’’ Michael Collins’ very words on October 16, 1921 during negotiations in London.

It was in Granard, he longed to be – home town of his fiancée Miss Kitty Kiernan.



To mark the centenary of his passing we will gather in Granard to honour his life and that of Kitty.



It’s exciting times as the original handwritten letters exchanged between them are set to return to Granard on this day, with thanks to Dan Breen, Curator of Cork County Museum.



These will be on display alongside the beautiful pocket watch Michael gifted to Kitty on their engagement with thanks to Longford Historical Society.



Outside Knights and Conquests, the Ford Model T that Michael travelled in, which was owned by Larry Kiernan will be on display.



To mark this significant day, members of the Defence Forces 27th Battalion C-Coy will form a marching body from the site of the barracks, now the Garda Station, past the Greville Arms Hotel to gather at 3pm for a Flag Raising Ceremony.



Alongside the colour party, will be Longford Pipe Band, Living history actors, Lord Edward's Own, 1st Cavan Battalion 4th & 5th Northern Brigade Irish Volunteers in uniform and 1920’s dress & the High Nelly Club.



A specially commissioned cast bronze resin bust of Michael Collins will be unveiled and a wreath laying ceremony will follow.