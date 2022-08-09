Book of evidence to be prepared

A young man charged with an incident of violent disorder will be served the book of evidence against him at a September sitting of Longford District Court.
Ben Curry (22) of Fossa, Mounttemple, Moat, Westmeath was charged with breach of the firearms and offensive weapons act in that on May 1, 2022 he entered Five Star Pizza, Main St, Longford with a knife and threatened to use unlawful violence on Patryk Mikitow.
Judge Bernadette Owens adjourned the matter to September 20 to allow for the preparation of the book of evidence. The defendant signed an up-to-date bail bond.
