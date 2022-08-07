Longford defendant must make “significant progress”

A defendant who did not engage with probation services was warned the alternate prison term would be imposed if he does not complete community service hours.



The application by Probation Service officer Helen Lowe was regarding John Kelly of 6 Weavers Hall, Longford who failed to report to the relevant officers as directed.



Ms Lowe said Mr Kelly has completed just 12 hours, with 188 hours outstanding after a six month period.

Solicitor John Quinn asked Judge Bernadette Owens if the matter could be adjourned to October 25 to allow time for his client to undertake the necessary hours.



Mr Quinn said Mr Kelly wanted to apologise for his failure to engage with the probation service explaining that he contracted Covid and this had an adverse affect.



“We are six month down the line and this is not resolved,” Judge Ovens noted. Mr Quinn said if Mr Kelly was given time he will have the Community Service completed.



Judge Owens adjourned the application to October 25 saying: “If significant progress is not made I will be imposing the order in place.”