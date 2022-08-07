Search

07 Aug 2022

Longford Council Roads Section to consider crossing

Colin Dalton

Cllr Colin Dalton

Thomas Lyons

07 Aug 2022 8:00 AM

The prospect of providing a road crossing on the Ballinalee Granard Road to accommodate children from Ballinalee School to link up with new walkway will be considered by the Roads Section of Longford County Council.


Cathaoirleach Colin Dalton tabled two motions at the meeting of the Granard MD elected representatives.


He called on Longford County Council to consider putting a new bench in the playground in Ballinalee village and to consider putting in a road crossing on the Ballinalee Granard Road to accommodate children's access from Ballinalee School to the new walkway and football pitch.


Cllr Dalton said the existing playground bench was damaged and it needed to be replaced. With regard to the road crossing on the Ballinalee Granard Road he said: “I have concerns about the link up from the school to the walkway. The walkway is a great job, but we have kids coming from the school to the walkways who have to cross the main road.”


The executive gave a commitment to examine the viability of providing the new bench, while the second motion will be forwarded to the Roads Section of Longford County Council who will compile a report on the issue.

