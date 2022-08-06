Longford Court fines Red Bull thief €100

A defendant who pleaded guilty to stealing a slab of soft drinks avoided having a previous suspended sentence activated.

Martin McDonagh (24) of 1 An Cussan, Lisbrack Road, Longford, faced a charge that on July 12, 2021 at Supervalu Hazelwood Shopping Centre, Lanesboro Road, Longford he stole property, groceries to the value of €26.08, the property of Davis Supervalu, Killashee Road, Longford.



Sergeant Enda Daly told the court that on the date of the incident the defendant entered the supermarket and took a slab of Red Bull and passed all points of purchase without paying. McDonagh was arrested, but the items were not recovered. The defendant had compensation in court to give to the injured party.



McDonagh has eight previous convictions, but none were for theft. The defendant's solicitor, Brid Mimnagh, acknowledged that the married father of three children was on a two month suspended sentence at the time having entered a bond to be of good behaviour following a public order incident in 2020.



When canvases on the possibility of activating the suspended Sg Daly told the judge the defendant had not come to Garda attention up to a recent incident and the charge before the court related to a relatively minor sum.



Noting the date of the offence for which McDonagh received the suspended sentence Judge Owens said a three year period was a long suspension for a public order conviction. The judge said she would not invoke the suspended sentence and convicted McDonagh fining him €100 with four month to pay.



A charge from April 5, 22 where the defendant is accused of possession of a wooden stick to intimidate another person at Hanlons Gala Shop Dublin Rd was adjourned September 20.