PICTURES| annual Asado bash returns to Longford

Finbar and Helen Cunningham, Jacinta Martin, Liz Crosse, Robert, Shauna and Craig Cunningham
An application to overturn a decision to revoke a number of firearms certificates, or gun licences, will return before the court in September
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.