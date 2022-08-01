Search

01 Aug 2022

Stunning Royal Canal lock house on market for €250,000

Stunning Royal Canal lock house on market for €250,000

Stunning Royal Canal lock house on market for €250,000

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

01 Aug 2022 10:00 AM

An historic Royal Canal lock house at Lakenstown, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath (N91 AN80) is on the market with an asking price of €250,000.


The stunning 36th Lock House is a wonderful example of an early 19th Century Royal Canal lock house.


Originally a one storey over basement residence, this beautiful home has been tastefully renovated and extended upward and outward to provide spacious family accommodation over three floors.


Set on c.1.5 acres of mature landscaped grounds and with the stunning Royal Canal as a unique vista, viewing is highly recommended.


The 36th Lock House was constructed in the early 1800’s with Lock-keepers living on site to keep a close eye on passing traffic and to control the water levels of the locks and levels (the sections of the canal between the locks).


Many of these lock-houses were designed by Thomas Omer, a Dutch canal engineer, who worked on most Irish canals during the 1750s and 1760s and follow a broadly similar design.


In immaculate condition and featuring mature landscaped gardens, the 36th Lock House is brought to the market by Murtagh Bros auctioneers. For more information telephone Mullingar 044 93 42512, Enfield 046 95 43324, email info@murtaghbros.ie and www.murtaghbros.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media