Stunning Royal Canal lock house on market for €250,000

An historic Royal Canal lock house at Lakenstown, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath (N91 AN80) is on the market with an asking price of €250,000.



The stunning 36th Lock House is a wonderful example of an early 19th Century Royal Canal lock house.



Originally a one storey over basement residence, this beautiful home has been tastefully renovated and extended upward and outward to provide spacious family accommodation over three floors.



Set on c.1.5 acres of mature landscaped grounds and with the stunning Royal Canal as a unique vista, viewing is highly recommended.



The 36th Lock House was constructed in the early 1800’s with Lock-keepers living on site to keep a close eye on passing traffic and to control the water levels of the locks and levels (the sections of the canal between the locks).



Many of these lock-houses were designed by Thomas Omer, a Dutch canal engineer, who worked on most Irish canals during the 1750s and 1760s and follow a broadly similar design.



In immaculate condition and featuring mature landscaped gardens, the 36th Lock House is brought to the market by Murtagh Bros auctioneers. For more information telephone Mullingar 044 93 42512, Enfield 046 95 43324, email info@murtaghbros.ie and www.murtaghbros.ie