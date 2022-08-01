Woodies launches Heroes Campaign to raise funds for four charities

As Woodie’s launch their annual Woodie’s Heroes campaign, their hope is to have their biggest and best year of fundraising to date so that they can help four heroic Irish charities continue their incredible work.



The campaign kicked off from Sunday, July 17, running all the way through to Saturday, August 13 and will support ISPCC Childline, Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, Down Syndrome Ireland, and Make-A-Wish Ireland.



Each charity has been carefully selected using a colleague vote shared with all 1,600+ Woodie’s colleagues earlier this year.

Over the last seven years, Woodie’s Heroes has already raised €2.5 million for Irish children’s charities.



In 2021, Woodie’s Heroes surpassed its target and raised over €536,000 for children’s charities. This summer, Woodie’s hope to continue to build on their fundraising efforts, thanks to the generosity of their customers and suppliers, and the support and enthusiasm of Team Woodie’s. 100% of all donations goes directly to the four charities and will be divided evenly among them.



It is now easier than ever to donate to Woodie’s Heroes:

- Donate at the till in store by adding €1, €2 or €5 to your bill.

- You can donate online at woodies.ie.

- You can also text to donate €4 to one of the Woodie’s Heroes charities. Simply text one of the below keywords to 50300 to donate €4.*

ISPCC to 50300 to support ISPCC Childline

AADI to 50300 to support Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland

DSI to 50300 to support Down Syndrome Ireland

MYWISH to 50300 to support Make a Wish Ireland

*Each text cost €4. Our charities will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider is Like Charity. Helpline 01 481 9311.