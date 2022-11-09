PICTURES | Longford Girl Guides stage top class variety show to mark 50th anniversary of organisation

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Longford District Girl Guides celebrated their 50th Anniversary by staging a Variety Show on Sunday, October 23 in the Temperance Hall. The event was organised with the support of Longford County Council and Longford Live and Local.
Longford Leader photographer Shelley Corcoran was present to capture some pictures ahead of the excellent entertainment at the variety show and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien is coming under increasing pressure to include Longford in the State's Affordable Housing rollout
Aodh Dervin celebrating the Shelbourne win against Waterford FC in the recent Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final at the RSC Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
