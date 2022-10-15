Longford views sought on proposals to develop new cycle networks

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has opened the public consultation process for proposals to develop new cycle networks across 22 counties, forming part of the CycleConnects: Ireland’s Cycle Network programme. This includes the county and urban cycle networks in county Longford.

CycleConnects aims to improve sustainable travel by providing the potential for more trips on a safe, accessible and convenient cycling network, connecting more people to more places.

Proposals for cycling links in key cities, towns and villages in each county are included in the plan, in addition to connections between the larger towns, villages and settlements. The plan also incorporates existing and planned cycle routes such as greenways and blueways.

The draft proposals envisage an extensive cycling network across the 22 counties, complementing the cycling plans already developed for the Greater Dublin Area (Meath, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin). Together these plans will create an overall comprehensive cycle network for Ireland.

Today’s proposals are in line with Action 28 of the Government’s “National Sustainable Mobility Action Plan 2022-2025”. They were developed following consultation with all local authorities and align with Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s (TII) proposed National Cycle Network.

CEO of the National Transport Authority, Anne Graham said: “As we support a cleaner more sustainable public transport network this is an opportunity for members of the public to have their voices heard on the CycleConnects: Ireland’s Cycle Network Plan. I would encourage members of the public to view the plans on the National Transport Authority website”.

The consultation process will remain open until Friday, November 11. You can have your say by visiting the National Transport Authority’s Consultation Portal.