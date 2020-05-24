Bishop Francis Duffy to lead 'virtual' Ceremony of Light for all Confirmation candidates in Ardagh & Clonmacnois Diocese

This should have been an eventful weekend for the young people of six national schools in Longford town and the Templemichael & Ballymacormack parish as they were scheduled to receive their Confirmation, but unfortunately it was postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The weekly parish newsletter noted, "We know that all candidates are extremely disappointed, but we will endeavour to facilitate the reception of the Sacrament before the end of the summer."

Meanwhile, Bishop Francis Duffy will lead a 'Virtual' Ceremony of Light for all those in Ardagh & Clonmacnois Diocese preparing for Confirmation on next Saturday evening, May 30, the eve of Pentecost, at 7pm, in St Mel's Cathedral.



All 6th Class pupils are invited to join in this celebration in their own homes by linking on to www.longfordparish.com or Cablecom channel 84.



Parents should have their Baptismal candle lit and during the ceremony hand it over to your son/daughter.