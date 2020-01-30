Longford girl awarded interim settlement of €5.8m in High Court

A seven-year-old girl from Kiltybegs, Longford, who suffered a brain injury during her birth, has received an interim settlement of €5.8m in the High Court.

Ellen O’Kane was born at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinalsoe, Co Galway, on September 19, 2012, and her mother, Mary Brady, sued the HSE over the care provided at the time of her daughter’s birth.

Legal counsel for the claimant Denis McCullough SC, instructed by solicitor Michael Boylan, informed the court that the baby was ‘severely compromised’ because of excessive traction made at instrumental delivery.



Ellen then had to be intubated after being delivered by an emergency caesarean section.



The court heard that an MRI scan later confirmed a skull fracture, with the baby suffering a hypoxic ischaemic injury and that there was a failure to exercise any proper or adequate care for the safety and wellbeing of Ellen.

The settlement awarded by Mr Justice Cross includes €520,000 for home schooling purposes.

The case will return to court in 2035, when Ellen’s future care needs will be assessed.

Justice Cross commended Ellen’s parents for the care they have given their daughter and he wished the family well for the future.

