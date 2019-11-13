Longford Women’s Link to participate in Irish Rural Link information day on rural services

Irish Rural Link (IRL) – the national network representing the interest of rural communities are holding its annual Information Day on Rural Services in Buswells Hotel, Dublin this Thursday, November 14.

The aim of the event is to allow TD’s and Senators to drop in to the event and talk with some of the service providers that will be in attendance on the day to discuss the work they do in rural areas, the challenges they face but also how their services are allowing people to remain living in rural areas and reducing isolation and social exclusion.

Some of the service providers attending on the day include Meals on Wheels Providers, Local Link Services (Rural Transport Providers) and passengers, Community Wetland Forum members, Longford Women’s Link, who provide education, domestic violence and other supports for women in rural areas.

Providers will travel from Abbeyleix, Longford, Meath, Waterford and other parts of the country to speak with TD’s and Senators.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, TD will address attendees from 11am to speak about the forthcoming Rural Development Policy which will be published in 2020, the new Social Enterprise Strategy and Community and Voluntary Sector Strategy that were launched over the past few months.

The event is taking place against the backdrop of severe issues that are currently and continue to face people and communities in rural areas; job cuts in the Midlands region with the closure of power plants across the region; income crisis especially for the farming community and increasing demand for essential services such as transport and Meals on Wheels services as we address Climate Change and an ageing population.