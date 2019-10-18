Longford council car park set for resurfacing works

Longford County Council have issued a notice, informing the public of road resurfacing woks to take place at the Longford county council car park at Longford shopping centre.

Works will take place from Monday, October 21, and continue until Thursday, October 31. Works will commence at 7:00pm each evening and will continue through the night until 6:00am each morning.

The car park will remain open with traffic management in place. However, it will be necessary to restrict parking for the duration of the works.

