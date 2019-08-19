Trinity College course in innovation and enterprise development set for Longford town

A new Trinity College course aimed at people with an interest in innovation and entrepreneurship is now being made available in Longford town.

The level 9 postgraduate course in innovation and enterprise development – run by Tangent at Trinity College Dublin in partnership with Springboard+ – will be free for homemakers or those in receipt of jobseekers benefit, and subsidised for those in employment.

The programme takes place over 20 weeks, is practically focused, and encompasses three modules. The first module explores Innovation and Creativity (in class). The second module, Opportunity Generation, Articulation and Recognition (online), looks at the traits of the entrepreneur, and the third, Enterprise Development (online), outlines the nuts and bolts of setting up a business. It offers participants flexibility, with 70% delivery online and 30% delivery in class.

Michael Lynham, Marketing and Communications Manager, Tangent said: “We are delighted to be able to widen our offering to Longford and make it more accessible for people to study innovation and entrepreneurship in their regions.

“The course is purposefully delivered combining both online and classroom-based learning to make it as accessible as possible for people. In addition to Longford town, the course will also be available in regional centres in Tipperary, Cavan, and Waterford.

“Students who complete the course will be given the tools to translate their creative and innovative ideas into products, services and policies, while also having the valuable opportunity to network with other students of different backgrounds and expertise.

“In Ireland, two-thirds of all new employment has been generated by new enterprises less than five years old,” says Ken Finnegan, Chief Executive Officer at Tangent.

“Innovative thinking is going to be paramount for all enterprises to effectively compete in an ever-changing landscape.”

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Report, less than 50% of people in Ireland believe they have the skills and knowledge to start a business.

Dan Rogers, Head of Education at Tangent, explains, “Course participants will learn to be innovative and entrepreneurial in their approach to problem-solving. They’ll acquire a range of problem-solving and lateral-thinking skills, which will assist in new enterprise creation, along with providing better and more productive employees.”

Although candidates typically require a Level 8 honours degree to be eligible, Trinity aims to recognise other forms of prior learning and experience. It is hoped that this course will act as a launch pad for those wishing to start, re-start or pivot their careers.

A total of 80 places will be offered on the programme. To see if you are eligible and to apply for the course, visit: www.springboardcourses.ie

