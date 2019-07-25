Manchán to earn his bread and butter at Longford's Backstage Theatre

As part of Cruthú Arts Festival, Backstage Theatre is delighted to bring Arán & Im to the Canal Studio.

Produced by The Abbey Theatre, this is a theatrical performance in which Manchán Magan bakes sourdough bread for 70 minutes while offering insights into the wonders of the Irish language – exploring potent words of landscape, terms of intuition and insight, and the many phrases that bring to life the mysterious glory of our natural world.

Suitable for ages seven to 100 and beyond, the show is a celebration of language, land and local Irish food, with freshly-baked traditional sourdough bread for the audience to slice and spread with butter they churn themselves from Irish cream.

Knowledge of Irish is not required.

This performance is written and presented by Manchán Magan and produced in association with the Abbey Theatre.

Manchán is a broadcaster, travel writer and playwright who wrote the Magan’s World column for The Irish Times for 6 years, and has written for The Guardian, the LA Times and Washington Post.

He has received commissions to write plays from The Abbey Theatre, BBC and Project Art Centre. His bilingual plays have been nominated for numerous awards, including two Irish Times Theatre Awards, Fishamble New Writing Award and Bewley's Café Theatre Award.

He won the Walter Macken Taibhdhearc Drama award in 2014, and the Stewart Parker Irish Language Theatre Award in 2009.

In 2013 he won the Screen Directors Guild’s Outstanding Achievement Award for the 70 television documentaries he has presented, written and produced on issues of world culture for TG4, RTÉ, History Channel & Travel Channel, and 16 radio programmes for RTÉ 1.

No Béarla, his documentary series about travelling around Ireland speaking only Irish sparked international debate.

More recent TV series include Crainn na hÉireann and Cé a Chónaigh i Mo Theachsa? for TG4. He has written two novels and five travel books. He lives in his oak forest in a self-made hovel in Westmeath.

Arán & Im comes to Backstage as part of Cruthu Arts Festival on Friday, July 26 at 8pm. Tickets €15 are available on 043 33 47888 or backstage.ie.

