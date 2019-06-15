Stonepark NS to open new extension next week

Stonepark National School will officially open its new school extension on Thursday, June 20, at 9am sharp.

Past pupils, parents of pupils past and present, and friends of the community of Ballymacormack and surrounding areas are invited to attend.

Founded in 1893, the school and its population has grown substantially, especially since 2000, from a four-teacher school to its current status.

The school is situated in the village of Stonepark and is located approximately three miles south east of Longford town on the Athlone Road.

In October 2016, work commenced on the building of a ten classroom extension to the original 1893 building, with a GP hall and offices.

The school now has 15 teachers with an enrolment of 238 children. It has a principal, deputy principal, assistant principals, nine classroom teachers and five learning support teachers.

There are five special needs assistants, a secretary, part-time caretaker and two cleaning staff.

Stonepark NS is a Roman Catholic School established with the Minister for Education and Skills and aims at promoting the full and harmonious development of all aspects of the person, of the pupil, intellectual, physical, cultural, moral and spiritual, including a living relationship with God and other people.

The school strives to provide an environment where each individual child will be cherished, respected and nurtured so that the intellectual, spiritual, moral, emotional, social, physical and cultural needs are developed.

Curiosity, co-operation and active participation are encouraged so that the children will be capable of responsible choices with due consideration of themselves, others and the environment.

All past pupils and parents are very welcome to attend this very special event at the school at 9am on June 20.