Specsavers shortlisted for Charity excellence award

Specsavers Ireland have been shortlisted for The Charity Excellence Awards run by Charities Institute Ireland, in the category for Best Corporate Charity Partnership, for their work supporting The Hope Foundation.

In November 2018, Specsavers Longford Director, Keith McCallion was part of a team from Specsavers Ireland who travelled to India. They performed over 1200 eye tests, and dispensed over 1000 pairs of glasses to people living in the street and slum communities of Kolkata.

They also presented a cheque for €75,000 raised from donations by Specsavers customers to Maureen Forrest, founder of the Hope Foundation.

