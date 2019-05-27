Longford man to deny slash hook charge

A Longford man who was stopped by gardaí and allegedly found to be in the possession of a slash hook has indicated his intention to deny the charge.

John Robertson, of 79 McKeown Park, Farnagh, Longford was charged with the alleged offence at Farnagh, Longford on April 24 2019. He was also charged with a number of road traffic offences stemming from the same incident, including having no driving licence and no insurance.

The court was told Mr Robertson had “nothing to say” after caution following his arrest last Tuesday.

Defending, John Quinn, said he would be seeking the disclosure of all respective documents in relation to the case, saying: “He (Mr Robertson) is pleading not guilty at the moment.”

“Is he now? Judge Hughes remarked, while asking: “Did he admit to having the slash hook?”

No definitive answer was given to that as the prosecuting garda was not present in court when initial details of the case were heard. Legal aid was also granted to Mr Robertson after he revealed he was not working at present and continued to receive disability assistance for Chrone’s disease.

He was remanded on continuing bail until a sitting of Longford District Court on June 18 2019.