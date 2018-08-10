Specsavers Longford static cycle raises €500 for charity

Specsavers Longford put their wheels in motion recently by holding a fundraising static cycle for The Hope Foundation outside the store.

The cycle took place from 9am – 5pm, with members of the Specsavers Longford team pedalling for 30 minutes each.

The store experienced enormous support and kindness from the local community.

Specsavers Longford store director Keith McCallion said, “As one of Specsavers’ supported charities, we were delighted to take part in a fun activity to support The Hope Foundation.

"We would like to thank locals for their amazing generosity and also extend a big thank you to Lorraine Murphy Fitness, who donated a bike.”

In 2017, a team of optometrists from Specsavers stores in Ireland embarked on a volunteering trip with The Hope Foundation to Kolkata, carrying out over 1,000 eye tests.

As part of the new fundraising campaign, Specsavers staff will return to Kolkata in October, alongside new ambassador – Darren Kennedy.