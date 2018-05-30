Leading business figures to descend on Longford for key retail meeting

Local people are being encouraged to attend a Longford Retail 2020 event in the Longford Arms Hotel on Thursday, May 31 at 8pm.

There is great interest in the event which is set to discuss the retail opportunities that are open to Longford.

The keynote speaker will be Lorraine Higgins, CEO of Excellence Ireland.

On the night, Cllr Joe Flaherty will also outline the findings of his recent consumer research project and set out his ideas for a dedicated retail task force for Longford.

In what promises to be a hugely informative evening other speakers include Longford born Padraic O'Kane, CEO of Corporate.ie – Ireland's leading hospitality and event specialists.

He has successfully provided business solutions through “best practice” for major international events and is also the man behind a number of Dublin's leading bars and restaurants, including FIRE restaurant located at the Mansion House.

Another speaker on the night is Longford native Aideen Brennan, former Director of Retail and Store Operations for Heatons who has over 25 years of retail experience.

Her key strengths are developing and implementing strategic plans and ensuring change programmes are incorporated throughout the organisation.

The final speaker will be Mark Usher, a peak performance coach, who will set out goals and objectives for business owners and entrepreneurs as they undertake new ventures or undergo major change in the business format.

You can still register to attend the event by contacting Cllr Joe Flaherty via email on jflaherty@longfordcoco.ie or telephone 086 820 1261.