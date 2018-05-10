Winners of County Longford Fleadh Cheoil 2018 revealed
Abbie Ryan, Fiddle U8 showcased her musical skills like many more at the recently held Co Longford Fleadh
Longford's annual County Fleadh took place recently with large crowds assembling at Scoil Mhuire NS in Newtownforbes.
Senior Competitions
A large number of participants competed in various competitions – congratulations to all who took part. All those who won 1st & 2nd places (and those in 3rd who are “Recommended for Leinster”) qualify to compete in the Leinster Fleadh Cheoil to be held in Carlow from July 13 to 15 next.
The following are the results:-
Fiddle U12 – 1st Nadine Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Tomás Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Naoise Hourican, John Dungan CCÉ.
Fiddle 12-15 yrs. – 1st Leila Noone, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Bronagh O’Meara, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Erin Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ.
Fiddle 15-18 yrs. - 1st Aishling O’Reilly, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Ciarán Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Button Accordion U12 – 1st Aoibhinn Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Shauna Leavy, John Dungan CCÉ; 3rd Mary Reilly, John Dungan CCÉ.
Button Accordion 12-15 yrs. – 1st Dónal Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Eileen Boyle, John Dungan CCÉ; 3rd Dylan Hanley, Longford Newtownforbes CCÉ.
Button Accordion 15-18 yrs. – 1st Michael Doyle, Joe Callaghan CCÉ;
Button Accordion O18 yrs. – 1st Darren Culliney, Joe Callaghan CCÉ;
Flute U12 – 1st Tomás Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Flute 12-15 yrs. – 1st Tara Fagan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Flute 15-18 yrs. – 1st Paddy Collum, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Tommy Cunningham, John Dungan CCÉ
Flute O18 – 1st Ciara Casey, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Irene McGlynn, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Whistle U12 – 1st Chloe Spollen, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Tomás Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec for Leinster: Catriona Ryan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Whistle 12-15 yrs. – 1st Tara Fagan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Kayanna Greene, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Whistle 15-18 yrs. – 1st Paddy Collum, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Laura Pakenham, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec for Leinster: Tommie Cunningham, John Dungan CCÉ
Whistle O18 – 1st Ciara Casey, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Irene McGlynn, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Piano Accordion, U12 – 1st Deirine Farrar, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ
Piano Accordion, 12-15 yrs. – 1st Shauna Rawle, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Concertina U12 – 1st Doireann Ní Mhurchú, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ; 2nd Laoise Hanley, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ; 3rd Abby McHugh, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ
Concertina 12-15 yrs. – 1st Rachel McGrath, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ
Mouth Organ U12 yrs. – 1st Nadine Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ;
Banjo U12 – 1st Nadine Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Tommy Killian, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ; 3rd Rec to Leinster: Catriona Ryan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Banjo 12-15 yrs. – 1st Kate Sexton, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Pádraig Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Banjo 15-18 yrs. – 1st Grace Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Eoin Walsh, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Banjo O18 yrs. – 1st Liam Doherty, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ
Mandolin U12 – 1st Patrick Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Tomás Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec to Leinster: Tommy Killian, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ
Mandolin 12-15 yrs. – 1st Dearbhaila Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ
Mandolin 15-18 yrs. – 1st Darragh McCann, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ
Piano U12 – 1st Rachel Higgins, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Rebecca Moorhead, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Conn Ó Meiscill, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ
Piano 12-15 yrs. – 1st Ciara Culliney, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Caitlin Maher, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Tara Crossan, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ
Piano 15-18 yrs. – 1st Tommy Cunningham, John Dungan CCÉ
Piano O18 – 1st Aoife Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Melodeon U12 yrs. – 1st Aoibhinn Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ
Miscellaneous U12 yrs. – 1st Nadine Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ;
Accompaniment U12 yrs. – 1st Meabh Flood, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Accompaniment 12-15 yrs. – 1st Cora Murphy, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Tara Crossan, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ
Accompaniment 15-18 yrs. – 1st Grace Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Bodhrán U12 – 1st Catriona Ryan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Ella Grant, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Niamh Kennedy, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Bodhrán 12-15 yrs. – 1st Erin Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Setanta Flood, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec to Leinster: Kayanna Greene, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Bodhrán 15-18 yrs. – 1st Grace Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Céilí Band Drums U12 – 1st Nadine Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd James Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Céilí Band Drums 12-15 yrs. – 1st Setanta Flood, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Fiddle Slow Airs U12 – 1st Naoise Hourican, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Emma Maynard, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Harry McCann, Longford Newtownforbes CCÉ.
Fiddle Slow Airs 12-15 yrs. – 1st Leila Noone, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Bronagh O’Meara, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec to Leinster: Megan Glennon, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ.
Fiddle Slow Airs 15-18 yrs. – 1st Aishling O'Reilly, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Ciarán Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Flute Slow Airs 12-15 yrs. – 1st Tara Fagan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Flute Slow Airs 15-18 yrs. – 1st Tommie Cunninghan, John Dungan CCÉ
Flute Slow Airs O18 – 1st Ciara Casey, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Whistle Slow Airs U12 – 1st Tomás Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Laoise Hanley, Longford Newtownforbes CCÉ
Whistle Slow Airs 12-15 yrs. – 1st Tara Fagan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Tara Spollen, Joe Callaghan CCÉ;
Whistle Slow Airs 15-18 yrs. – 1st Tommie Cunninghan, John Dungan CCÉ
Whistle Slow Airs O18 – 1st Ciara Casey, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Duets U12 – 1st Catriona Ryan & Meabh Flood, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Cliodhna Ni Mhaonaigh & Sorcha Ni Mhaonaigh, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ
Duets 12-15 yrs. – 1st Dearbháila & Aoibhinne Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Kayanna & Selena Greene, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec to Leinster: Dónal & Pádraig Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ.
Duets 15-18 yrs. – 1st Michael Doyle & Ciarán Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Duets O18 yrs. – 1st Darren Culliney & Cathal Culliney, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Céili Band U12 – 1st Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Céili Band O18 – 1st Abhann Glas Céili Band, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Grupaí Cheoil 12-15 yrs. – 1st Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Irish Singing (Women) U12 yrs. – 1st Shauna Manning, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ; 2nd Katie Manning, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ
Irish Singing (Women) 15-18 yrs. – 1st Rebekah Brady, John Dungan CCÉ
Irish Singing (Men) U12 yrs. – 1st Brian Reynolds, Joe Callaghan CCÉ.
English Singing (Ladies) U12 – 1st Rebecca Moorhead, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Shauna Manning, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ; 3rd Katie Manning, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ;
English Singing (Ladies) 12-15 yrs. – 1st Erin Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Leila Noone, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec to Leinster: Siobhan Kilduff, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
English Singing (Ladies) 15-18 yrs. – 1st Rebekah Brady, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Aoife Bríd Palin, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
English Singing (Ladies) O18 – 1st Aoife Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ;
English Singing (Men) U12 – 1st Brian Reynolds, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Lilting O18 yrs. – 1st Darren Culliney, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Newly Composed Tune, Any Age – 1st Aoibhinne Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Darren Culliney, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec to Leinster: Tomás Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
4-Hand Ceili Dancing (Ladies), O18 yrs. – 1st Mullinalaghta
Full Set (Ladies), U12 yrs. – 1st Mostrim; 2nd Drumlish
Full Set (Ladies) 12-15 yrs. – 1st Abbeylara/Granard; 2nd Mostrim
Full Set (Ladies) O18 yrs. – 1st Mullinalaghta
Full Set (Mixed) U12 – 1st Abbeylara/Granard
Full Set (Mixed) 12-15 yrs. – 1st Abbeylara/Granard
Rince ar an Sean Nós U12 – 1st Catriona Ryan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Cliodhna Ni Mhaonaigh, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ; 3rd Rec to Leinster: Sarah O’Leary, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ.
Rince ar an Sean Nós 12-15 yrs. – 1st Adam McIntyre, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Courtney Murphy, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec to Leinster: Maria Ledwith, John Dungan CCÉ
Comhrá Gaeilge U9 – Qualified to Leinster: Roisin Ni Mhaonaigh, Kimberley Ó Míacháin.
Comhrá Gaeilge 9-11 yrs. – Qualified to Leinster: Cliodhna Ni Mhaonaigh, Sorcha Ni Mhaonaigh, Doireann Ní Mhurchú.
Comhrá Gaeilge 11-13 yrs. – Qualified to Leinster: Laoise Hanley, Tara Crossan, Rosaleen Coyle, Aisling O’Miachain.
Comhrá Gaeilge 13-15 yrs. – Qualified to Leinster: Dylan Hanley; Luke Ó Miacháin; Isabelle Smith, Aishling Delaney.
Comhrá Gaeilge 15-18 yrs. – Qualified to Leinster: Grace Esler; Ciara Higgins, Leanne Farrell.
Story Telling U12 yrs. – 1st James Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Story Telling 12-15 yrs. – 1st Katie Lynch, Joe Callaghan CCÉ
Scéalaíocht U12 yrs. – 1st Shauna Manning, Katie Manning.
Scéalaíocht 12-15 yrs. – 1st Dylan Hanley.
