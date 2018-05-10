Winners of County Longford Fleadh Cheoil 2018 revealed

Senior Competitions



A large number of participants competed in various competitions – congratulations to all who took part. All those who won 1st & 2nd places (and those in 3rd who are “Recommended for Leinster”) qualify to compete in the Leinster Fleadh Cheoil to be held in Carlow from July 13 to 15 next.

The following are the results:-

Fiddle U12 – 1st Nadine Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Tomás Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Naoise Hourican, John Dungan CCÉ.



Fiddle 12-15 yrs. – 1st Leila Noone, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Bronagh O’Meara, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Erin Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ.



Fiddle 15-18 yrs. - 1st Aishling O’Reilly, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Ciarán Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Button Accordion U12 – 1st Aoibhinn Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Shauna Leavy, John Dungan CCÉ; 3rd Mary Reilly, John Dungan CCÉ.



Button Accordion 12-15 yrs. – 1st Dónal Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Eileen Boyle, John Dungan CCÉ; 3rd Dylan Hanley, Longford Newtownforbes CCÉ.



Button Accordion 15-18 yrs. – 1st Michael Doyle, Joe Callaghan CCÉ;



Button Accordion O18 yrs. – 1st Darren Culliney, Joe Callaghan CCÉ;



Flute U12 – 1st Tomás Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Flute 12-15 yrs. – 1st Tara Fagan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Flute 15-18 yrs. – 1st Paddy Collum, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Tommy Cunningham, John Dungan CCÉ



Flute O18 – 1st Ciara Casey, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Irene McGlynn, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Whistle U12 – 1st Chloe Spollen, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Tomás Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec for Leinster: Catriona Ryan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Whistle 12-15 yrs. – 1st Tara Fagan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Kayanna Greene, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Whistle 15-18 yrs. – 1st Paddy Collum, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Laura Pakenham, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec for Leinster: Tommie Cunningham, John Dungan CCÉ



Whistle O18 – 1st Ciara Casey, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Irene McGlynn, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Piano Accordion, U12 – 1st Deirine Farrar, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ



Piano Accordion, 12-15 yrs. – 1st Shauna Rawle, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Concertina U12 – 1st Doireann Ní Mhurchú, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ; 2nd Laoise Hanley, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ; 3rd Abby McHugh, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ



Concertina 12-15 yrs. – 1st Rachel McGrath, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ



Mouth Organ U12 yrs. – 1st Nadine Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ;



Banjo U12 – 1st Nadine Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Tommy Killian, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ; 3rd Rec to Leinster: Catriona Ryan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Banjo 12-15 yrs. – 1st Kate Sexton, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Pádraig Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Banjo 15-18 yrs. – 1st Grace Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Eoin Walsh, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Banjo O18 yrs. – 1st Liam Doherty, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ



Mandolin U12 – 1st Patrick Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Tomás Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec to Leinster: Tommy Killian, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ



Mandolin 12-15 yrs. – 1st Dearbhaila Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ



Mandolin 15-18 yrs. – 1st Darragh McCann, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ



Piano U12 – 1st Rachel Higgins, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Rebecca Moorhead, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Conn Ó Meiscill, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ



Piano 12-15 yrs. – 1st Ciara Culliney, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Caitlin Maher, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Tara Crossan, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ



Piano 15-18 yrs. – 1st Tommy Cunningham, John Dungan CCÉ



Piano O18 – 1st Aoife Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Melodeon U12 yrs. – 1st Aoibhinn Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ



Miscellaneous U12 yrs. – 1st Nadine Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ;



Accompaniment U12 yrs. – 1st Meabh Flood, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Accompaniment 12-15 yrs. – 1st Cora Murphy, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Tara Crossan, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ



Accompaniment 15-18 yrs. – 1st Grace Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Bodhrán U12 – 1st Catriona Ryan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Ella Grant, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Niamh Kennedy, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Bodhrán 12-15 yrs. – 1st Erin Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Setanta Flood, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec to Leinster: Kayanna Greene, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Bodhrán 15-18 yrs. – 1st Grace Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Céilí Band Drums U12 – 1st Nadine Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd James Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Céilí Band Drums 12-15 yrs. – 1st Setanta Flood, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Fiddle Slow Airs U12 – 1st Naoise Hourican, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Emma Maynard, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Harry McCann, Longford Newtownforbes CCÉ.



Fiddle Slow Airs 12-15 yrs. – 1st Leila Noone, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Bronagh O’Meara, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec to Leinster: Megan Glennon, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ.



Fiddle Slow Airs 15-18 yrs. – 1st Aishling O'Reilly, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Ciarán Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Flute Slow Airs 12-15 yrs. – 1st Tara Fagan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Flute Slow Airs 15-18 yrs. – 1st Tommie Cunninghan, John Dungan CCÉ



Flute Slow Airs O18 – 1st Ciara Casey, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Whistle Slow Airs U12 – 1st Tomás Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Laoise Hanley, Longford Newtownforbes CCÉ



Whistle Slow Airs 12-15 yrs. – 1st Tara Fagan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Tara Spollen, Joe Callaghan CCÉ;



Whistle Slow Airs 15-18 yrs. – 1st Tommie Cunninghan, John Dungan CCÉ



Whistle Slow Airs O18 – 1st Ciara Casey, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Duets U12 – 1st Catriona Ryan & Meabh Flood, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Cliodhna Ni Mhaonaigh & Sorcha Ni Mhaonaigh, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ



Duets 12-15 yrs. – 1st Dearbháila & Aoibhinne Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Kayanna & Selena Greene, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec to Leinster: Dónal & Pádraig Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ.



Duets 15-18 yrs. – 1st Michael Doyle & Ciarán Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Duets O18 yrs. – 1st Darren Culliney & Cathal Culliney, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Céili Band U12 – 1st Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Céili Band O18 – 1st Abhann Glas Céili Band, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Grupaí Cheoil 12-15 yrs. – 1st Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Irish Singing (Women) U12 yrs. – 1st Shauna Manning, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ; 2nd Katie Manning, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ



Irish Singing (Women) 15-18 yrs. – 1st Rebekah Brady, John Dungan CCÉ



Irish Singing (Men) U12 yrs. – 1st Brian Reynolds, Joe Callaghan CCÉ.



English Singing (Ladies) U12 – 1st Rebecca Moorhead, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Shauna Manning, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ; 3rd Katie Manning, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ;



English Singing (Ladies) 12-15 yrs. – 1st Erin Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Leila Noone, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec to Leinster: Siobhan Kilduff, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



English Singing (Ladies) 15-18 yrs. – 1st Rebekah Brady, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Aoife Bríd Palin, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



English Singing (Ladies) O18 – 1st Aoife Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ;



English Singing (Men) U12 – 1st Brian Reynolds, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Lilting O18 yrs. – 1st Darren Culliney, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Newly Composed Tune, Any Age – 1st Aoibhinne Lynch, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Darren Culliney, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec to Leinster: Tomás Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



4-Hand Ceili Dancing (Ladies), O18 yrs. – 1st Mullinalaghta



Full Set (Ladies), U12 yrs. – 1st Mostrim; 2nd Drumlish



Full Set (Ladies) 12-15 yrs. – 1st Abbeylara/Granard; 2nd Mostrim



Full Set (Ladies) O18 yrs. – 1st Mullinalaghta



Full Set (Mixed) U12 – 1st Abbeylara/Granard



Full Set (Mixed) 12-15 yrs. – 1st Abbeylara/Granard



Rince ar an Sean Nós U12 – 1st Catriona Ryan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Cliodhna Ni Mhaonaigh, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ; 3rd Rec to Leinster: Sarah O’Leary, Newtownforbes-Longford CCÉ.



Rince ar an Sean Nós 12-15 yrs. – 1st Adam McIntyre, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Courtney Murphy, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec to Leinster: Maria Ledwith, John Dungan CCÉ



Comhrá Gaeilge U9 – Qualified to Leinster: Roisin Ni Mhaonaigh, Kimberley Ó Míacháin.



Comhrá Gaeilge 9-11 yrs. – Qualified to Leinster: Cliodhna Ni Mhaonaigh, Sorcha Ni Mhaonaigh, Doireann Ní Mhurchú.



Comhrá Gaeilge 11-13 yrs. – Qualified to Leinster: Laoise Hanley, Tara Crossan, Rosaleen Coyle, Aisling O’Miachain.



Comhrá Gaeilge 13-15 yrs. – Qualified to Leinster: Dylan Hanley; Luke Ó Miacháin; Isabelle Smith, Aishling Delaney.



Comhrá Gaeilge 15-18 yrs. – Qualified to Leinster: Grace Esler; Ciara Higgins, Leanne Farrell.



Story Telling U12 yrs. – 1st James Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Story Telling 12-15 yrs. – 1st Katie Lynch, Joe Callaghan CCÉ



Scéalaíocht U12 yrs. – 1st Shauna Manning, Katie Manning.



Scéalaíocht 12-15 yrs. – 1st Dylan Hanley.