Longford Rugby Club let commanding lead slip in narrow defeat against Mullingar

Longford Senior Men’s First XV tasted the most bitter of defeats on Sunday last as they let a commanding and dominant lead slip badly to lose away to midland rivals Mullingar.

Mullingar RFC . . . 27 Longford RFC . . . 25

Mullingar took an early 3-0 lead through a penalty to settle their nerves as the game started to simmer. Longford then began to assert their dominance through clever and intense rugby – moving Mullingar around the pitch with intent as the game plan clicked into place.

Their efforts were rewarded when Benny McManus took the initiative from a series of high intensity rucks to crash over for an important try which was converted by Ryan McHugh to swing the scoreboard 7-3 in Longford’s favour. Longford really began to find their groove with several dominant phases of play that Mullingar were struggling to deal with. The pressure resulted in another penalty slotted home by Ryan McHugh to bring the score 10-3 to Longford.

Longford were playing arguably their best rugby of the season so far with Darren Tuohy, John Geelan and Kieran O’Gorman dominating up front.

The backs were playing some super rugby with Ryan McHugh, David Connolly and George McDermott starting to shape the patterns – both in offence and defence. Mullingar did manage an interception which looked the world like a try but for a superb cross field cover tackle from Joe McGowan to deny Mullingar.

Longford were energised by this and took play right back up to the Mullingar line where after another period of pressure from the pack, Benny McManus repeated his earlier feat to barrel through for his second try of the game which was again converted by Ryan McHugh. Score moved to 17-3 as the half-time whistle sounded.

Longford soaked the pressure from Mullingar early in the second half and indeed created another opportunity as a result of more solid rugby when John Geelan bagged a well worked forwards try. The scoreboard moved to 22-3 in favour of Longford – the 19 points lead a fair reflection of the first 50 minutes of rugby.

Longford were in full control and playing with intensity and shape. Then, the winds changed. Instead of pushing on and closing the game out a lack of discipline, composure and game management crept in, and things started to unravel.

Mullingar hit back straight away with a brace of converted tries to bring the scoreboard to 22-17 with 10 minutes left in the game. Sloppy defence, 2 yellow card sin binnings and poor decision making had let Mullingar back into the game and crucially given them both momentum & belief.

A penalty opportunity came Longford’s way which was expertly kicked under pressure by Ryan McHugh to bring Longford back to a 25-17 lead. This should have been enough to close out the game but alas the ever-darkening mood of the skyline was being reflected by a Mullingar side who could smell an upset.

After a comedy of errors from Longford through the next phase it was Mullingar who struck another blow via a soft try from Longford’s perspective. Scoreboard now read 25-22 to Longford into the last couple of minutes. Longford had to somehow retake possession and then close the game out. If ever “up the jumper rugby” was needed it was now. However, this was not the script for Mullingar who went for broke in the last play of the game. After a series of phases, they broke through the Longford line and in a remarkable finish took the match with a try in the corner. Final score 27-25 to Mullingar.

This was a very, very difficult defeat for this Longford team who are very close to turning what have been 3 single score, bonus point losses into victories. That can cruelly be the margin of error in sport and no more so than in rugby.

For Longford – the standard of the first 50 minutes is the new benchmark. However, if not translated into an 80-minute performance then what happened today can and will happen again.

Discipline, composure, and game management are the Doctors Orders for this week as we dust ourselves down and get ready to welcome Carlow next Sunday in what is now a huge match for this team. The win will come.

LONGFORD SQUAD: 1- Padraig O’Farrell 2- Philip Dardis 3- Darren Touhey 4- Brendan McManus 5- David Geelan 6- John Geelan 7- Fred Davis 8- Kieran O’Gorman 9- Ryan McHugh 10- Daniel McHugh 11- Steffan Evans 12- David Connolly 13- George McDermott 14- Joe McGowan 15- Cormac Casey 16- Eoin Reilly 17- Seamus McKeon 18- Ailistair McCormack 19- Finbarr McGowan 20- Henry Bryce.

At home to Carlow on Sunday

Longford return to action on Sunday next, the 23rd of October at home in round 4 of the Leinster League Division 1B. Longford, who are the only team yet to record a win so far in league Division 1B, take on Co. Carlow RFC.

Kick-off at CPL Park is 3.00pm while the J2 sides kick-off at the earlier time of 1.30pm.