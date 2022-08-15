Longford’s Darragh Greene 23rd overall in the European 50m Breaststroke

Darragh Greene, who finished 23rd overall in the heats of the 50m Breaststroke at the European Swimming Championships in Rome on Monday morning
Darragh Greene won Heat 2 in 28.22 in the 50m Breaststroke this Monday morning but missed out on a place in the semi-finals at the European Swimming Championships in Rome.
Darragh was 23rd overall in the 50m Breaststroke in the finish to his individual events after his fine achievement in reaching the semi-finals in both the 100m and 200m Breaststroke on Thursday and Saturday.
Longfored MD Cathaoirleach Gerry Hagan, Fr Kieran McGovern and Conor Murphy (Site Manager Abbott Longford)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.