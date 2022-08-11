Longford’s Darragh Greene misses out on a place in the European 100m Breaststroke Final

Darragh Greene, who finished 16th overall in the Breaststroke 100m event at the 2022 LEN European Swimming Championships in Rome
Swimming in his first international meet since the Tokyo Olympics last year, outstanding Longford athlete Darragh Greene has missed out on a place in the 100m Breaststroke Final at the European Championships in Rome.
Greene clocked 1:01.39 in finishing 16th overall in the semi-finals this Thursday evening.
Darragh will be back in the pool on Saturday morning to compete in the heats of the 200m Breaststroke event in Italy (8.42am Irish time).
