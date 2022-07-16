PICTURES | Young Longford ladies football stars shine in Croke Park on All-Ireland semi-final day

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Congratulations to Sarah Murphy, Scoil Samhthann, Ballinalee and to Emma McNerney, St Patrick's NS (Killeen), Muckerstaff, Coolarty, who performed in Croke Park last weekend during the INTO exhibition games at the All-Ireland senior football championship semi-finals.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.