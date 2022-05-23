Mullinalaghta start title defence against Mostrim in a repeat of last year’s county SFC final

The draws for the 2022 Longford GAA Football Championships were made in Aras Ui Bhriain, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Monday night with the Connolly Cup holders Mullinalaghta meeting Mostrim in the first round of the group stage in a repeat of last year’s county senior final.

The 12 clubs in the senior football championship are divided into two groups of six with the top four in each section qualifying for the quarter-finals.

The bottom two teams in each group will battle it out in the relegation play-offs with one team demoted to the 2023 Intermediate Championship.

The 2022 Longford football championship draws are as follows:

Peter Hanley Motors 2022 Senior Football Championship

Group 1: St Mary’s Granard, Mostrim, Mullinalaghta St Columba’s. Longford Slashers, St Brigid’s Killashee and Dromard

Group 2: Clonguish, Rathcline, Colmcille, Carrickedmond, Abbeylara and Killoe Emmet Og

Round 1 Fixtures

Group 1

Dromard v St Brigid’s Killashee

Longford Slashers v St Mary’s Granard

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Mostrim

Group 2

Rathcline v Killoe Emmet Og

Colmcille v Clonguish

Carrickedmond v Abbeylara

2022 Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship

Ardagh Moydow, Ballymahon, Cashel, Kenagh, Fr Manning Gaels, Legan Sarsfields and Sean Connolly’s will play each other in the round-robin group stage with the top four teams making it through to the semi-finals.

Round 1

Kenagh v Sean Connolly’s

Cashel v Legan Sarsfields

Ballymahon v Ardagh Moydow

Fr Manning Gaels a bye

2022 Junior ‘A’ Football Championship

Group 1: The solely Junior clubs Ballymore and Young Grattans along with the second strings from Clonguish, Colmcille, Killoe Emmet Og and Longford Slashers

Round 1: Longford Slashers v Colmcille

Killoe Emmet Og v Ballymore

Young Grattans v Clonguish

The top three teams in Group 1 will qualify for the semi-finals

Group 2 - Section A: The second strings from Ardagh Moydow, Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, St Mary’s Granard and Rathcline

Group 2 - Section B: The second strings from Abbeylara, Carrickedmond, Dromard and Fr Manning Gaels

Section A - Round 1: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v St Mary’s Granard

Ardagh Moydow v Rathcline

Section B - Round 1: Fr Manning Gaels v Dromard

Carrickedmond v Abbeylara

The top team in Section A and Section B will meet in the Group 2 final with the winners claiming the remaining place in the last four of the Junior ‘A’ Championship



2022 Junior ‘B’ Football Championship

The second strings from Ballymahon, Cashel, Kenagh and Sean Connolly’s will compete for the Junior ‘B’ title along with the third string from Fr Manning Gaels.

Round 1: Ballymahon v Kenagh

Fr Manning Gaels v Cashel

Sean Connolly’s a bye

The top two teams in the round-robin group stage will meet in the Junior 'B' final