Mullinalaghta start title defence against Mostrim in a repeat of last year’s county SFC final

Mullinalaghta captain Donal McElligott receiving the Connolly Cup from Longford GAA Chairperson Albert Cooney in November 2021 Photo: Syl Healy
The draws for the 2022 Longford GAA Football Championships were made in Aras Ui Bhriain, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Monday night with the Connolly Cup holders Mullinalaghta meeting Mostrim in the first round of the group stage in a repeat of last year’s county senior final.
The 12 clubs in the senior football championship are divided into two groups of six with the top four in each section qualifying for the quarter-finals.
The bottom two teams in each group will battle it out in the relegation play-offs with one team demoted to the 2023 Intermediate Championship.
The 2022 Longford football championship draws are as follows:
Peter Hanley Motors 2022 Senior Football Championship
Group 1: St Mary’s Granard, Mostrim, Mullinalaghta St Columba’s. Longford Slashers, St Brigid’s Killashee and Dromard
Group 2: Clonguish, Rathcline, Colmcille, Carrickedmond, Abbeylara and Killoe Emmet Og
Round 1 Fixtures
Group 1
Dromard v St Brigid’s Killashee
Longford Slashers v St Mary’s Granard
Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Mostrim
Group 2
Rathcline v Killoe Emmet Og
Colmcille v Clonguish
Carrickedmond v Abbeylara
2022 Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship
Ardagh Moydow, Ballymahon, Cashel, Kenagh, Fr Manning Gaels, Legan Sarsfields and Sean Connolly’s will play each other in the round-robin group stage with the top four teams making it through to the semi-finals.
Round 1
Kenagh v Sean Connolly’s
Cashel v Legan Sarsfields
Ballymahon v Ardagh Moydow
Fr Manning Gaels a bye
2022 Junior ‘A’ Football Championship
Group 1: The solely Junior clubs Ballymore and Young Grattans along with the second strings from Clonguish, Colmcille, Killoe Emmet Og and Longford Slashers
Round 1: Longford Slashers v Colmcille
Killoe Emmet Og v Ballymore
Young Grattans v Clonguish
The top three teams in Group 1 will qualify for the semi-finals
Group 2 - Section A: The second strings from Ardagh Moydow, Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, St Mary’s Granard and Rathcline
Group 2 - Section B: The second strings from Abbeylara, Carrickedmond, Dromard and Fr Manning Gaels
Section A - Round 1: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v St Mary’s Granard
Ardagh Moydow v Rathcline
Section B - Round 1: Fr Manning Gaels v Dromard
Carrickedmond v Abbeylara
The top team in Section A and Section B will meet in the Group 2 final with the winners claiming the remaining place in the last four of the Junior ‘A’ Championship
2022 Junior ‘B’ Football Championship
The second strings from Ballymahon, Cashel, Kenagh and Sean Connolly’s will compete for the Junior ‘B’ title along with the third string from Fr Manning Gaels.
Round 1: Ballymahon v Kenagh
Fr Manning Gaels v Cashel
Sean Connolly’s a bye
The top two teams in the round-robin group stage will meet in the Junior 'B' final
