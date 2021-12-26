Search

26 Dec 2021

Longford Town midfield ace Aodh Dervin signs for Damien Duff's Shelbourne

Damien Duff says Aodh Dervin will be a brilliant addition to Shelbourne's midfield options.

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Weeks of speculation came to an end today, St Stephen's Day, as Longford Town midfield dynamo Aodh Dervin officially put pen to the paper and confirmed that he has signed for Damien Duff's Shelbourne. 

After Longford Town suffered relegation from the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, talented Dervin became a 2022 target for many of the top flight clubs and Shelbourne today announced the signing. 

Aodh Dervin told shelbournefc.ie: “Look when Damien Duff rings you, it’s a great feeling. It had been in the works for a while and it was the right time on all sides. I’m hungry to be involved in what is going to be a ruthless environment. I’m obsessed with hard work and will be fully focused on it now. It’s a great Christmas present to get it over the line. I’m all Shels now.”

Shelbourne FC First Team Head Coach Damien Duff said: “We are delighted to welcome Aodh to Tolka Park. He has played a lot of games for one so young, so he is a brilliant addition to our midfield options. He is tenacious, technical and has an infectious appetite for the game. He will fit perfectly into the dressing room.”

22-year-old Aodh has played at Bishopsgate since 2015. ​​He played with Longford Town’s U17 squad for the 2015 and 2016 seasons before becoming a mainstay since joining their senior team helping them to promotion in the 2020 campaign. 

At just 21, Aodh had won the Player of the Season for Longford Town in their promotion season before playing a full campaign in the Premier Division last season. 

