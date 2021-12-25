Inclement weather fails to deter Longford folk showing up in their droves to support Christmas Day GOAL Mile

The inclement weather failed to deter Longford folk showing up in their droves to support the annual Christmas Day GOAL Mile.
Organiser Tiernan Dolan said, "Massive, massive thanks to all who braved the terrible weather to help GOAL's work. Over €3,000 was donated at today's Longford GOAL Mile.
"Thank you sincerely. Happy Christmas and we'll see you all again next year, same place, same time but better weather!"
